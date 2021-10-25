Revealed Pedogate, Government, Hollywood, Politicians Crimes Against Humanity!

The Vision Host: Sherri LynnTruth Revealed Pedo Government, Hollywood, Politicians Crimes Against Humanity!Fallow Me On Telegram https://t.me/SherriLynnMinistriesIf you want to shop our store htrtps://mycbdhealth.comActs 19:13 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextThen certain of the vagabond Jews, exorcists, took upon them to call over them which had evil spirits the name of the Lord Jesus, saying, We adjure you by Jesus whom Paul preacheth.Mark 11:33 | View whole chapter | See verse in contextAnd they answered and said unto Jesus, We cannot tell. And Jesus answering saith unto them, Neither do I tell you by what authority I do these things.unto him, Rabbi, when camest thou hither?JohnChapter 626 Jesus answered them and said, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Ye seek me, not because ye saw the miracles, but because ye did eat of the loaves, and were filled.27 Labour not for the meat which perisheth, but for that meat which endureth unto everlasting life, which the Son of man shall give unto you: for him hath God the Father sealed.28 Then said they unto him, What shall we do, that we might work the works of God?29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.RevelationChapter 13crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.2 And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.These videos are not mine, I take the different videos and picturesthat are shared with me on Telegram and I make theminto this final work to let people know what is going on.God Bless,Sherri Lynn