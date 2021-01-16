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Mysterious Note delivered to Trump! Could it be... Sidney Powell? Lin Wood?
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1379 views • January 16, 2021
MyPillow CEO visited Trump delivering some mysterious note for unnamed Attorney.
Source Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mike-lindell-visits-trump-in-oval-office-carrying-mysterious-notes_3658971.html
Source Tweet: https://twitter.com/jabinbotsford/status/1350186100564905985
Source Article: https://www.theepochtimes.com/mike-lindell-visits-trump-in-oval-office-carrying-mysterious-notes_3658971.html
Source Tweet: https://twitter.com/jabinbotsford/status/1350186100564905985
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