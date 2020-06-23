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Callers: PCR Test Fraud, Mask Exemptions, West CHAZistan
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28 views • June 23, 2020
The David Knight Show

Callers join: PCR tests used for disease diagnostics are fraudulent, how to avoid wearing a mask even in California, and what should Trump do about West CHAZistan (Seattle)

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

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the david knight showcovid 19 coveragecallers pcr test fraudmask exemptionswest chazistan
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