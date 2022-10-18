What I learned at my holistic dental consultation.

3D cone beam scan Amalgam fillings are 50% mercury that off gases when you eat or drink something warm. Tongue tie decreases movement of the frenulem. www.CompassionWithKim.com
This video was previously recorded on YouTube Jun 1, 2020.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.