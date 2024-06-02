WHO made Public Health Worse - Dr. Aseem Malhotra Speech at Freedom Rally in Geneva, June 1st 2024

Dozens of experts and hundreds of people from many nations gathered in Geneva on 1st June 2024 to protest the WHO pandemic emergency plans. Dr. Aseem Malhotra held this speech summarizing many concerns of the people bearing the consequences for the Covid response, H1N1 Swine-flu response and the public health policy the WHO has been following for the past decades. Watch and Share!
