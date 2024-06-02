Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO made Public Health Worse - Dr. Aseem Malhotra Speech at Freedom Rally in Geneva, June 1st 2024
channel image
Kla.TV - English
153 Subscribers
173 views
Published 16 hours ago

Dozens of experts and hundreds of people from many nations gathered in Geneva on 1st June 2024 to protest the WHO pandemic emergency plans. Dr. Aseem Malhotra held this speech summarizing many concerns of the people bearing the consequences for the Covid response, H1N1 Swine-flu response and the public health policy the WHO has been following for the past decades. Watch and Share!

Keywords
whobillgatesgenevaproject2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket