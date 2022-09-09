"SET THE CAPTIVES FREE": PRISONERS, PROMOTIONS & THE LEGACY OF YAH

#PRISON #PROPHECY #PROMOTION(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: Prisoners will be released from jail and given a new lease on life. God says some of them are more use to Him free than incarcerated so He's going to use multiple routes to get them out and into new lives of service. Promotions are coming but they are CONDITIONAL - whoever doesn't walk worthy of the opportunity will be returned right to base level and someone else will take their place. It takes SUBMISSION to walk at high altitudes, the devil easily snares and tempts people so God says WALK WORTHY OF THE PALACE. End-times marriages: Wrong yokes will be broken & people will be rightly yoked to fitting partners for their end times calling and so they can be happy as they work for Yah. SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE: Joe Biden will be involved in a scandal even now in his old age. Hear the words of the Lord, this is The Master's Voice.





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/07/a-whole-judgement-pt-2-wild-oxen-wild-vines-a-reading-of-amos-2-september-4-2022/





THIS PROPHECY HAS SO MUCH RICHNESS TO IT. Just the part about the palace and RAREFIED AIR. Imagine God bringing people to the high levels yet warning them that the air is THIN. Do we think deeply of what this means? It means that lazy, entitled, "doing the bare minimum" attitudes will get kicked out of there IN NO TIME! THE PALACE IS NO PLACE FOR EXCUSES. It is the home for people who have cultivated a culture of excellence: Excellent attitude, excellent dress code, excellent manners, excellent approach, excellent work ethic, people who study & practice to stay ahead of the curve. ONLY HARD WORKERS WHO CAN MATCH ANYONE SAVED OR UNSAVED will be considered for palace work. Only faithful proven stewards will even be able to COPE at the palace level, but once they get there and keep a right stature the grace of Yah will sustain them. I love the Lord. All the proof is in the Bible. David, Samuel, Joseph & Daniel kept their jobs for decades, not because God took it easy on them, but because there was simply nobody else who was as good as them. Amen.

