Catch Worry and Anxiety in the Act Before They Capture You!

Key Lesson: Upon what the mind dwells, therein is its heaven...or its hell.

(A simple yet profound truth)

For more information about Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.