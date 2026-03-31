SOMETHING ISN'T RIGHT HERE | 3-31-2026

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Show #2632
Show Notes:
Book of Giants: https://d1fdloi71mui9q.cloudfront.net/YvXMR8pTzKSe8TwYoOlH_The%20Book%20of%20Giants.pdf
Boo of Enoch: http://www.bookofenoch.org/ENOCH-McCracken2020.pdf
Book of Giants wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Book_of_Giants
Mark Trump AI Graphics on Ethiopian Bible:
https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image000000-2.jpg
https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/image000001-2.jpg
Paula White demands money: https://x.com/mjtruthultra/status/2038671510798291405
Glenn Beck on John Thune: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1335255661751932
Big Tech companies to meet Trump to sign data center pledge: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/25/trump-tech-ai-data-center-electricity-price-pledge.html
Data Center under White House? https://jdrucker.substack.com/p/president-trumps-ballroom-is-cover
Robot Teachers: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1461972775648974
Grok AI: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05N4FsaoUFM
Freemasonry and Zionism: https://gospanews.net/en/2026/03/30/freemasonry-zionism-5-netanyahu-launches-christian-zionism-the-false-religion-prophesied-by-emmerich-and-born-from-the-synagogue-of-satan/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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