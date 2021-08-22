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Australia's Massive Protest Against Anti-Covid Mandates & Tyranny. Enough is Enough
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150 views • August 22, 2021
Australia’s Massive Protest Against Anti-Covid Mandates & the Mainstream Media’s Attempts to Maintain the Fear Narrative
by Hugo Talks
August 21, 2021
TCTL editor’s note: Hugo Talks shares footage of August 21st freedom rallies throughout Australia. He also gives a heads up about the mainstream media and the staging of arrests using crisis actors to create fear in those who still buy into the controlled covid narrative.
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Australia-PROTEST-Against-Tyranny-ENOUGH-IS-ENOUGH-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:b?src=embed
by Hugo Talks
August 21, 2021
TCTL editor’s note: Hugo Talks shares footage of August 21st freedom rallies throughout Australia. He also gives a heads up about the mainstream media and the staging of arrests using crisis actors to create fear in those who still buy into the controlled covid narrative.
https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/Australia-PROTEST-Against-Tyranny-ENOUGH-IS-ENOUGH-Hugo-Talks--lockdown2:b?src=embed
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