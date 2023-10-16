10/15/2023

Nehemiah 4:14-16 Enemies Are Around Us

Intro: The days are numbered since birth. Our days are numbered here on earth. For the Lord will come for us in death or in the rapture. So we should work while it is day….night cometh when no man can work. And we will always have opposition from our enemies while we do God’s work and do His will. That cannot discourage us.