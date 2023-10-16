Create New Account
Enemies Are Around Us
channel image
Pastor Jack Ward
9 Subscribers
18 views
Published 14 hours ago

10/15/2023

Nehemiah 4:14-16 Enemies Are Around Us

Intro: The days are numbered since birth.  Our days are numbered here on earth.  For the Lord will come for us in death or in the rapture.  So we should work while it is day….night cometh when no man can work.  And we will always have opposition from our enemies while we do God’s work and do His will. That cannot discourage us. 

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket