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The Lies of The Lincoln Project. Sebastian Gorka on Newsmax
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21 views • November 08, 2021
— Sebastian Gorka talks about the lies and fake news pushed by The Lincoln Project. They did such a great job in helping Glenn Youngkin get elected Governor of Virginia with their stupid white nationalist stunt.
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