Dissipating Dissension





May 26, 2025

If a ruling class is worried about some of the livestock getting uppity, and disobeying or revolting, the best way for tyrants to make that problem go away is to dupe the "rebels" into believing in a political solution. That's why so many "conservatives" went from rebels to boot-licking wusses so easily.





