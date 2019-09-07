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20190907 Daniel Prophecy Seminar 10 by Geoff Youlden - Can the Little Horn Change Gods Law?
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The "little horn" of the book of Daniel is said to "change times and laws". How is this possible? What did he change? Find out here.
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