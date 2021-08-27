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Sky News questions about Hydroxy chloroquine! Dr. Peter Mc Cullough! Nov 2020 - and still working today!
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210 views • August 27, 2021
Dr. Peter Mc Cullough has been steadfast in supporting the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment against COVID, because it works and has been used for 65 years!
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