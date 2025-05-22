Israeli Troops Fire Shots On International Diplomats Visiting West Bank

International pressure on Israel and the Netanyahu government is already at a historic high, even from Western allies which have been sanctioning hardline Israeli settler groups and individuals, and a new international incident has unfolded Wednesday in the West Bank.

"Israeli soldiers mistakenly fired warning shots at diplomats representing the European Union, UK, France, China, Russia and other countries on Wednesday," Bloomberg writes.

An international group of diplomats and activists were visiting the West Bank town of Jenin when they reportedly came under gunfire from Israel Defense Forces.

Continued @https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/watch-israeli-troops-fire-shots-international-diplomats-visiting-west-bank

-----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/



