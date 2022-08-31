How to Increase Blood Flow to the Brain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To book a consultation go to my website
www.holisticherbalist.org
Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
http://www.holisticherbalist.org/donation
0:00 Introduction
1:55 Exercise
3:08 Cold Exposure
4:14 Sunlight
5:28 Ginkgo Biloba
6:05 Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)
7:08 Vinpocetine
7:35 Meditation
8:05 Resveratrol
9:07 Dark Chocolate
10:15 Omega-3 Fatty Acids
11:23 Acupuncture
12:04 Chewing Gum
12:29 Acetyl-L-Carnitine (ALCAR)
13:06 Nitrates
13:46 Drink Less Coffee (Or Take Theanine)
14:24 Rhodiola
14:59 Piracetam
15:26 Phenylpiracetam
16:00 Ketogenic Dieting
17:01 Citicoline
18:17 Blueberry Juice
19:03 Pyrroloquinoline Quinone (PQQ)
19:42 Intranasal Insulin
20:42 Music
21:04 Other Promising Nutrients and Herbs