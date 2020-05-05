2020 Virus 61 | Ep.54 | 5 things that affect your health and well-being. | Adrian

#Adrian #healthIn this episode that take you on a little journey through the five things that affect your health and well-being. Everything is a causal relationship with ill-health being the effect. Once you understand the causes and you minimise or remove or get rid of the cause then the effects start to go away and your health comes back.It's really not rocket science it's just common sense.As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:EMF/EMR