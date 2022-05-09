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Cheap EMP Blanket from Amazon
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1990 views • May 09, 2022
I bought a cheap faraday Blanket off of Amazon for EMP protection and tested it.
Where to find this blanket:
Faraday Fabric, RFID EMP RF Shielding Copper Conductive Military Grade Cloth, 5G Signal WiFi Blocking Cage 43'' x 39'' https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CYZBSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_i_TB7TFYJP7F5ABDTB2R6P?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
Additional information about EMP protection:
https://codegreenprep.com/2016/06/testing-effectiveness-faraday-cage/
Where to find this blanket:
Faraday Fabric, RFID EMP RF Shielding Copper Conductive Military Grade Cloth, 5G Signal WiFi Blocking Cage 43'' x 39'' https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CYZBSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_i_TB7TFYJP7F5ABDTB2R6P?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
Additional information about EMP protection:
https://codegreenprep.com/2016/06/testing-effectiveness-faraday-cage/
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