Exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Anthony Fauci

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Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asks when Americans get liberty & freedom back.
Dr. Anthony Fauci: "You're indicating liberty & freedom. I look at it as a public health measure to prevent people from dying and going to the hospital...This will end for sure when we get the level of infection very low."
Full video here: https://www.c-span.org/video/?510633-1/dr-fauci-cdc-director-walensky-testify-ending-pandemic
C-SPAN
Thanks to Brenda C for Link