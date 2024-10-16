© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden-Harris regime authorizes ASSASSINATION of Americans under "special circumstances!"
Biden-Harris regime suddenly updates 2007 Bush-era DOD directive against assassinating Americans | Harris campaign panicking over latest polls--CNN having 2016 flashbacks | Trump the Zionist: pledges to remove "Jew-haters" from America; congratulates Netanyahu on war with Hezbollah; urges Israel to hit Iranian nuclear sites; pledges to restore Israel lobby's power over Congress; attends memorial of Rabbi Schneerson with Ben Shapiro | Hurricane Milton supercharged to category 5 | Biden called Netanyahu "f**cking liar" | MSM says FEMA failures "misinformation" | FEMA embraces "disaster equity" | GA election board subpoenas all Fulton County records, and much more!
