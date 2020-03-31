What's Up With The Italian Mortality Rate? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=35589
Tom from Scotland asks about the mortality rate of Covid-19, and why it is reportedly so much higher in Italy. James answers with an in-depth look at the numbers, how they're being reported, and what's being left out from the equation.