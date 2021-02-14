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Dr Simone Gold Presents the Truth About the COVID Deception
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262 views • February 14, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold is a Board-certified emergency room physician and a member of America's Frontline Doctors, a volunteer physician organization which was started specifically to combat the serious and life-threatening disinformation campaign that has taken over America and the entire globe. Dr. Gold is yet another courageous woman sounding the alarm on the global health conspiracy, the fake pandemic, and the extreme dangers of taking the deadly, toxic mRNA experimental "vaccine".
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
See also: http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020
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