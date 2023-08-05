How AI Self-Assembles in the Human Body - Dr. Ana Mihalcea

In this video I show findings of Lantus Insulin - and I filmed self assembly exactly as we did in the C19 shots. I have previously analyzed long acting Insulin and other medications. You can find this and more information on my substack here:
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/hydrogel-in-injectable-medications
