Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How AI Self-Assembles in the Human Body - Dr. Ana Mihalcea
WBS
461 Subscribers
248 views
Published Yesterday

In this video I show findings of Lantus Insulin - and I filmed self assembly exactly as we did in the C19 shots. I have previously analyzed long acting Insulin and other medications. You can find this and more information on my substack here:

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/hydrogel-in-injectable-medications

quantumnanotechnologyselfinsulindotclothydrogelmihalceaassemby

