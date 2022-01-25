Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - FDA: Bringing Great Treatments to YOU? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.06.15)

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The show's title is: The FDA. Bringing great treatments to you.
FDA actually approved a drug whose own studies showed an increased death rate over no treatment. Some say the FDA is out of control. I disagree. They are doing their job. Get a ringside seat. Dr Daniels examines the data. Tune in.
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