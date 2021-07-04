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TruNews - 4/7/21 Pt1 & Pt2*
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270 views • April 07, 2021
Apr 7, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall presents the aggressive tactics by Canadian Covid cops to shut down GraceLife church in Edmonton, Alberta. The team provides exclusive footage of the church being fenced in and locked down.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/07/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-crackdown-rcmp-rings-gracelife-church-with-fencing-and-armed-thugs
PART 2
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news the latest in the ramp up to World War III, as Chinese troops make their way to build bases in Iran. We also discuss Israel’s effort to get a war started with Iran, as they admit to attacking a surveillance ship in the Red Sea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/07/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/5000-chinese-pla-troops-to-be-deployed-to-iran
*mirror
Courtesy of TruNews
PART 1
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall presents the aggressive tactics by Canadian Covid cops to shut down GraceLife church in Edmonton, Alberta. The team provides exclusive footage of the church being fenced in and locked down.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/07/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-crackdown-rcmp-rings-gracelife-church-with-fencing-and-armed-thugs
PART 2
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news the latest in the ramp up to World War III, as Chinese troops make their way to build bases in Iran. We also discuss Israel’s effort to get a war started with Iran, as they admit to attacking a surveillance ship in the Red Sea.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/07/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/5000-chinese-pla-troops-to-be-deployed-to-iran
*mirror
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