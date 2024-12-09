CLINTON BODY COUNT | Ron Brown's Plane Crash That Killed 35 People

Have you heard about the deadliest day on the Clinton Body Count?





The story begins April 3, 1996.













Clinton’s Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown was flying from Bosnia to Croatia. He was heading a delegation of business executives and government officials. The goal was to explore investment opportunities in what was the former Yugoslavia. This never happened, as the plane tragically crashed into a mountainside near Dubrovnik, Croatia. All 35 people on board died. All but two were Americans.













The official reason for the crash was pilot error and a poorly designed landing approach, according to an Air Force inquiry. But was something else going on behind the scenes? Did the crash conveniently cover up corruption investigation into the Clinton-Gore Commerce Department? Was Secretary Ron Brown about to spill the beans to the independent counsel investigating him? Find out the full story then let me know what you think in the comments below!





