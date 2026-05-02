Sabres vs. Bruins | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 6 | May 1, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on May 1, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where David Pastrnak found the back of the net for the Bruins and Tage Thompson had two points for the Sabres
00:00 1st Period
03:15 2nd Period
06:11 3rd Period