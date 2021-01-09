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VIDEO BORRADO POR LA TIRANÍA DE YOUTUBE por "supuesta información médica errónea".
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88 views • January 09, 2021
En este video expongo las mentiras del Nuevo Orden Mundial, el fraude de las elecciones en USA y por supuesto las mentiras de las farmacéuticas y sus vacunas. Este video fue quitado deliberadamente por el tirano YouTube y sin previo aviso de nuestro canal "Suena El Shofar" por supuesta información médica errónea. Esto es solo el comienzo de una tiranía globalizada que se viene a mayor escala y que seguirá incrementándose tal cual como está escrito en la Biblia. "Entre mas oscuro este el panorama es porque muy pronto va a amanecer". Baruch Hashem
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