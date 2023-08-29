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Clay Clark Goes Off on Vivek Ramaswampy Being a Corrupt Dishonest Big Pharma Executive
The Jeff Dornik Show
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163 views • August 29, 2023

With Ron DeSanctimonious tanking in the polls, many conservatives are turning to Vivek Ramaswamy as the Trump-lite candidate. Unfortunately, he may be even more compromised than DeSantis, which is saying a lot.


Clay Clark joins The Jeff Dornik Show fresh off of this weekend's ReAwaken America Tour in Las Vegas, NV, to share the extensive research that he’s done on Vivek Rama”swampy”… and it’s not good, by any means.


What many forget is that he’s a Big Pharma executive that has done extensive work on artificial intelligence, gene editing and even going so far as to combine animal and human hybrid genetics. Throw on top of that, he’s historically been a Democrat, pushed for masks and even getting everyone vaxxed with the covid shots. 


Oh, and don’t forget that he’s partnering with Pfizer on a new experimental drug.


Out of all the Republicans, it’s important that we not get distracted or attracted to any of the candidates besides President Donald J Trump. They’re all either out-and-out RINO Establishment guys OR they’re dishonest and corrupt politicians pretending to be America First, but truly being nothing more than a Trojan Horse for the World Economic Forum.


If you’d like to get tickets for the next ReAwaken America Tour stop at Trump Doral in Miami, FL, head on over to https://timetofreeamerica.com and request your tickets today. You can even name your own price! I’ll be there, so I’ll look forward to seeing you in person.


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Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 


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big pharmacurrent eventspoliticspodcastdonald trumptranshumanismrinoclay clarkfreedom first networkvivek ramaswamyffngop primaries
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