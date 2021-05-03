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DARPA AVATAR PROJECT: LINKING YOUR MIND TO A DIGITAL WORLD INSIDE A QUANTUM COMPUTER!
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94 views • May 03, 2021
GOT YOUR VACCINE LINK TO THE A.I. YET?
Video taken from The Conspiracy Hole.
SOURCES
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review: https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World https://krannert.purdue.edu
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: http://nsiteam.com/social/
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING: https://www.defensedaily.com/wp
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians https://www.blacklistednews.com
Telegram: https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole
Video taken from The Conspiracy Hole.
SOURCES
1. BRAIN TO CLOUD COMPUTER INTERFACE USING NEURALNANOROBOTICS: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnins.2019.00112/full
2. Human Systems Roadmap Review: https://defenseinnovationmarketplace.dtic.mil/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/2018_coi_humansystems_final_roadmap_distro_a_onr_43_3712_18.pdf
3. Sentient World Simulation (SWS): A Continuously Running Model of the Real World https://krannert.purdue.edu
4. DETERRENCE IN THE 21st CENTURY: AN EFFECTS-BASED APPROACH IN AN INTERCONNECTED WORLD: http://nsiteam.com/social/
5. UNMANNED SYSTEMS INTEGRATED 2017-2042 DEFENSE RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING: https://www.defensedaily.com/wp
6. Official US defence and NATO documents confirm that autonomous weapon systems will kill targets, including civilians https://www.blacklistednews.com
Telegram: https://t.me/TheConspiracyHole
Keywords
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