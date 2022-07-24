Here is the truth Jesus promised would set you free at the second coming of Christ!

THIS IS THE SUPERNATURAL OBJECTIVE TRUTH FROM GOD, KEPT HIDDEN FOR 1680 YEARS, THAT WILL SET YOU FREE John 8:32.

Satan was a man who now is a demon Rom. 5:12-21. The prince of the power of the air rules over this world by lying to men and convincing us that we are like God Gen. 3:3-5, and can give the world bibles and religions and that we can preach to our fellow man with beams in our eyes.

Satan, the demon, while possessing men's bodies, claimed to be God in the Temple in Jerusalem 2 Thess. 2:3-4. He convinced men that the word Elohim was plural for emphasis and that there was only one member of the Godhead. He then instructed the Gnostic Jews that it was their responsibility to kill Jesus and His followers who were blaspheming.

Every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not of God. This is the spirit of the antichrist. You have heard that he is coming, and he is in the world already 1 John 4:3.





This is how Saul was persecuting Christians while living in all good conscience. And how we were counted as righteous while believing different harasses Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. This is why we were saved by grace and, not by the doctrine of men.

When Satan's identified as the man of sin, then the Second Coming of Christ is at hand.