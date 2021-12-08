Edibles Data & Performance

The cannabis edibles market is expected to surpass $10 billion in sales by 2025.In Canada #Edibles held a 5.0% market share while in the US captured 10.2% market share in the same time period.Colorado has the most #marketshare to Edibles at 13.9%, while Saskatchewan has the least at 4.3%.When we breakdown Edible sales by segments, we find that the majority of sales go to the Gummies segment in both the US (71.1%) and Canada (65.1%).The majority of sales in both countries go to package sizes with the maximum legal #THC potency, but these maximums vary in the US and Canada.Looking at demographic data, we see that Edibles are more popular among older groups of consumers, and within each age group, Female customers have a higher affinity for Edibles than their Male counterparts.Episode 842 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s & Brightfield Group’s report...