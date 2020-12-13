© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Résistance Mondiale ! - Silvano Trotta
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • December 13, 2020
12 décembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/R2:8
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Il faut que la Résistance Mondiale à l'oppression, de l'Etat Profond qui tire les ficelles pour ruiner l'économie afin d'instaurer un Gouvernement Mondial Policier, s'organise ! Ensemble, Résistons à l'oppression ! Je vous emmène en Allemagne rencontrer un Résistant que vous connaissez déjà sans le savoir, mon ami rappeur, auteur du fameux "Fake News Media"....
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Cherchez mon commentaire et vous aurez les paroles traduites en français par Minima Moralia :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIe8IJigEfI
https://www.youtube.com/c/LauraSarahsMusicFilter/videos
http://www.geopolintel.fr/article2318.html
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Il faut que la Résistance Mondiale à l'oppression, de l'Etat Profond qui tire les ficelles pour ruiner l'économie afin d'instaurer un Gouvernement Mondial Policier, s'organise ! Ensemble, Résistons à l'oppression ! Je vous emmène en Allemagne rencontrer un Résistant que vous connaissez déjà sans le savoir, mon ami rappeur, auteur du fameux "Fake News Media"....
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Cherchez mon commentaire et vous aurez les paroles traduites en français par Minima Moralia :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIe8IJigEfI
https://www.youtube.com/c/LauraSarahsMusicFilter/videos
http://www.geopolintel.fr/article2318.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.