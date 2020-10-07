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Corona Fraud Scandal - Crimes Against Humanity with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (Part 3)
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35 views • October 07, 2020
In recent weeks, though, it cannot have escaped anyone’s attention that there has been a drumbeat that feels for all the world like a prelude to yet more fruitless and damaging restrictions. Think back to mid-summer. We were newly out of lockdown and despite concerns for crowded beaches, large demonstrations, the opening of shops and pubs, the main item on the news in relation to COVID-19 was the reassuring and relentless fall in daily deaths. I noticed that, as compared to the slopes of the declining death tolls in many nearby countries, that our slope was too flat. I even mentioned to scientist friends that inferred the presence of some fixed signal that was being mixed up with genuine COVID-19 deaths. Imagine how gratifying it was when the definition of a COVID-19 death was changed to line up with that in other countries and in a heartbeat our declining death toll line became matched with that elsewhere. I was sure it would: what we have experienced and witnessed is a terrible kind of equilibrium. A virus that kills few then leaves survivors who are almost certainly immune – a virus to which perhaps 30-50% were already immune because it has relatives and some of us have already encountered them – accounts for the whole terrible but also fascinating biological process.
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/10/04/german-corona-investigative-committee
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2020/10/04/german-corona-investigative-committee
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