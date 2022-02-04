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Mask Wars
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165 views • February 04, 2022
Mandate Nation
* The governor of Virginia banned mask mandates on day one.
* But some VA schools refuse to unmask children — and threaten students who don’t wear masks.
* Masks don’t work and are harmful to kids.
* This madness is happening all over the country.
* There is now consensus that mandates don’t work and are unnecessary in schools.
* Masks can inflict profound cognitive damage.
* Dems are doing all they can to cling to power.
* The excuses are getting more and more ridiculous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295321992001
* The governor of Virginia banned mask mandates on day one.
* But some VA schools refuse to unmask children — and threaten students who don’t wear masks.
* Masks don’t work and are harmful to kids.
* This madness is happening all over the country.
* There is now consensus that mandates don’t work and are unnecessary in schools.
* Masks can inflict profound cognitive damage.
* Dems are doing all they can to cling to power.
* The excuses are getting more and more ridiculous.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6295321992001
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