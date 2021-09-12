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Determining "Your Real Enemies" ONE
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22 views • September 12, 2021
These compilations if watched fully each one; will show the philosophical mind some of the Players responsible for the Scam-demic that actually 'cloaks 5G' with coverage and attention while 5G is steadily being implemented across the America- Yes I'm a little channel but I have the real dirt and I give you 'all of it' and who else gives you all of it??
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