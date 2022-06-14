Help Your Children Be The Light, Retain The Light - Imagine the New Age Into Existence Now

https://www.heartscenter.org - Meta comes to imprint the energy of Godly love in the hearts of grandparents, parents and children. She says this is the solution to all problems that we perceive in our world. This is God's love and light within us that we can take in and shine out as part of the solution to these problems. One of the greatest roles of a parent is to help their children retain within them the innate light of God in which they were created. Meta issues a warning that everything a child is exposed to influences their consciousness, and parents must be careful what they allow their children to experience, especially in the entertainment and music world, as well as the educational field.