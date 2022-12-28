Create New Account
⛔️ Ger Delaney's Guide To ✅ Chapter 6
3 views
channel image
Ger Delaney Alternative News
Published 16 hours ago |

⛔️ Ger Delaney's Guide To


✅ Chapter 6


Understanding The Road To Agenda21 (New World Order)


The Road To Creating A New World Order, One World Government Needed A Great Reset, a Breaking Down Of All European Countries and a Breakdown Of All Western Cultures. Politically Correct aka Marxism Done This, Along With The Kalergi Plan Which Was Done Through Mass Migration Created Class Wars. Minorities Now A Superior Class. Along with Gender Ideology and many more structures Destroyed Our Society


But In Order To Complete the agenda They Needed A Reset. A Giant Psyops


Roll In One of The Greatest Lies.... Covid19

Keywords
communismfascismmarxism

