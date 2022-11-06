Will Media Malfeasance Inspire A Red Wave?

Breaking down how MSM has selectively covered and used violence to shape the narrative and manipulate votes. The media machine has evolved from Operation Mockingbird to social media coordination of messaging. But has it become so obvious that people are ready to do the opposite of what their told?
Please consider supporting independent journalism!
SUBSCRIBE to my community on Locals! https://kristileightv.locals.com
GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?...
Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?count...
Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.