Will Media Malfeasance Inspire A Red Wave?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking down how MSM has selectively covered and used violence to shape the narrative and manipulate votes. The media machine has evolved from Operation Mockingbird to social media coordination of messaging. But has it become so obvious that people are ready to do the opposite of what their told?
Please consider supporting independent journalism!
SUBSCRIBE to my community on Locals! https://kristileightv.locals.com
GiveSend Go: https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?...
Paypal: https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?count...
Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv