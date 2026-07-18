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Is It Time for America to Treat Silver as a Critical Mineral?
The Morgan Report
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Is It Time for America to Treat Silver as a Critical Mineral? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

This week, I want to highlight several important developments in the precious metals and mining markets.

I will be speaking at the MoneyShow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where I will participate in a panel and deliver a keynote on gold, silver, and choosing the right investments. Please come up and say hello if you are attending.

I also want to thank Rick Sanchez for inviting me onto his program. We had a thoughtful discussion, and he asked several challenging questions.

New premium members of The Morgan Report receive a thirty-minute, one-on-one strategy session with me to discuss investment goals, portfolio allocation, and precious metals exposure.

Our affiliated gold and silver accumulation program is best suited for regular stackers who want to buy consistently over time. Larger buyers should still compare prices and terms among dealers.

Finally, I recently attended the Montana Mining Association conference, where the outlook was very positive. Montana appears to be becoming more mining-friendly. I also raised the question of whether the United States should rebuild a strategic silver stockpile, and I plan to follow up on the issue.

Watch this video on Is It Time for America to Treat Silver as a Critical Mineral?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Is It Time for America to Treat Silver as a Critical Mineral?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

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