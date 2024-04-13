The Moho
Apr 11, 2024
She's pregnant... the fear, pain, sadness, distress... she must experienced due to heartless human!
But Nellie has touched me in a way i can’t explain. Imagine being pregnant.... the fear, pain, sadness, distress, confusion and the unknown she must have experienced. Today she is the happiest, sweetest, most loving girl. To forgive humans of the cruelty she endured.... to what she is today .... is a miracle!
Special thanks to: Rushton Dog Rescue at Freedom Farm - Darkness To Light
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oId-gZgMtSQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.