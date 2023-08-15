Reduce Your Cancer Risk by 60%: 10 Things You Can Do, Per Dr. Paul Marik



1. A low carbohydrate, high-fat diet, ketogenic diet + time-restricted eating.



• “So, you essentially want to starve the cancer cell of glucose. Human cells, healthy cells, can use ketones. Cancer cells can’t use ketones. In fact, it’s toxic to them,” Dr. Marik added.



2. Green tea catechins: 500-1000 mg daily.



3. Melatonin: start 2 mg and increase to 20-30 milligrams at night (extended/low release).



4. Vitamin D3: 20,000 to 50,000 IU/daily.



• Dosage should be adjusted by blood vitamin D levels aiming for a 25-hydroxyvitamin D level of ~ 100 ng/dl.



• Note: If you're taking a high dose of Vitamin D, scientists such as Dr. Simon Goddek emphasize that you also want to pair it with magnesium, zinc, and Vitamin K2.



