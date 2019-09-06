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Jesse Lee Peterson: If The Future Is Female, The Future Is Hell!
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24 views • September 06, 2019
Jesse Lee Peterson joins Owen to break down the attacks on masculinity that come not only from women, but also from government bureaucrats and those in the entertainment industry.
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