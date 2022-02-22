Dark Messiah

If you ever wondered what the true religious belief is of many of the evil global elites who rule over the rest of humanity? Some of these demons outwardly pretend to be devoted Christians or Jews or Muslims, but you have to wonder how they can reconcile their actions in life with the moral codes championed by either of these religions. The answer is that they are really Sabbataen-Francists. They practice an ancient form of Jewish mysticism, based upon the Lurianic Kabbalah and the teachings of a Jewish Messiah known as Sabbatai Zevi who lived in the 17th Century. Both he and his successor, Jacob Frank, a founding member of the Illuminati, taught that mankind should seek redemption through sin, and through the crossing of every moral boundary known to exist. I know this sounds crazy, but consider the information that you will learn through this documentary, and then the next time you think about megalomaniacs like Jeffrey Epstein, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, et. al., it will all make sense to you why they do what they do.