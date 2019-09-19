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Pence talks potential US response to Iran, NYT article on Justice Kavanaugh
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3 views • September 19, 2019
FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo sits down with Vice President Mike Pence to talk about China trade, the New York Times attacks on Justice Kavanaugh, Iran aggression and a potential U.S. response and the 2020 election.
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