The New Testament Church & the Sabbath Question
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday

October 1st, 2017

Pastor Dean addresses the order and leadership of a New Testament Church and the "Sabbath Question." There are too many "teachers" out there that are not called to the five-fold ministry and they are causing many believers to be blown about by every wind of false doctrine. They mix some truth in with their errors, but most are not submitted to a true church, a God-called leader, or elder. They find yes men or a few who agree and that is their "church." And many are being led astray over the Sabbath question...should the church meet on Saturdays or Sundays? Are New Testament Christians required to keep the Sabbath on Saturday?

churchlawtorahsabbathdean odle

