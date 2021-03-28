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CC-6, Mike Adams is in the Know on the Alien agenda, f/Professor Truth
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606 views • March 28, 2021
Professor Truth provides commentary to a recent Mike Adams "Situational Awareness". Mike Adams in more in "The Know" than he lets on. Mike's exposure of the Alien Agenda and the nefarious agenda behind the COVID Vaccines is revolutionary and ahead of his time... SHARE and sign up to this channel. v/r Professor Truth
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