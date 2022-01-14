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DARK OUTPOST 01-13-2022 CABAL SUMMONED TO ANTARCTICA PART 2
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186 views • January 14, 2022
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News has recently emerged of global elites (aka cabal) going to Antarctica for a secret meeting. We know from public tweets that Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Cristina Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attended a secret Antarctica meeting. Two others present were Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz, respectively the President and Chief Technical Officer of Ripple Labs, a computer software company specializing in online payment systems. The details of the agenda of that meeting have been distorted. We’ll tell you what is really going on. Is General Michael Flynn connected to the mysterious disappearance of HaLeigh Cummings in 2009? Jessie Czebotar weighs in. Michelle Stefanick continues her exposé of the Deep State in the One Long Continuum. Stephanie Schapp discusses UFOs and extraterrestrials in the Bible. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://watch.darkoutpost.tv!
Make the switch and save money on your everyday items. Don’t give the money to the big box stores. Go to https://patriotswitch.com today!
http://redswithdavid.com
Click The Link To get 51% Off ^^
News has recently emerged of global elites (aka cabal) going to Antarctica for a secret meeting. We know from public tweets that Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, and Cristina Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attended a secret Antarctica meeting. Two others present were Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz, respectively the President and Chief Technical Officer of Ripple Labs, a computer software company specializing in online payment systems. The details of the agenda of that meeting have been distorted. We’ll tell you what is really going on. Is General Michael Flynn connected to the mysterious disappearance of HaLeigh Cummings in 2009? Jessie Czebotar weighs in. Michelle Stefanick continues her exposé of the Deep State in the One Long Continuum. Stephanie Schapp discusses UFOs and extraterrestrials in the Bible. Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://watch.darkoutpost.tv!
Make the switch and save money on your everyday items. Don’t give the money to the big box stores. Go to https://patriotswitch.com today!
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