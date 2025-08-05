EX-MOSSAD INSIDER: EPSTEIN WAS A TOOL TO TRAP US LEADERS

Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe claims Jeffrey Epstein was used by Israel to blackmail US politicians into blocking peace deals in the past and ensuring Washington doesn’t stop the ongoing massacre in Gaza today.

"Epstein trapped Bill Clinton and Ehud Barak in the '90s, killing a two-state solution. Now the same tactics keep America from restraining Israel in Gaza," Ben-Menashe said.