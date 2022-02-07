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Mass Casualties Of The Adulteress - Proverbs 7:26 (NIV)
26 Many are the victims she has brought down;
her slain are a mighty throng.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The adulteress never fails to slay her victims.
Take the bait and you depart the narrow path.
RUN!
https://pc1.tiny.us/2mreabt4
#many #victims #down #slain #mightythrong #throng